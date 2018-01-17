Simbu is afraid of sharing screen space with Bigg Boss Tamil star Oviya

Oviya sung a song titled Marana Matta, which was composed by Simbu. Oviya sung a song titled Marana Matta, which was composed by Simbu.

Actor Oviya, who became a sensation among the Tamil-speaking audience after taking part in the premieres season of Bigg Boss Tamil, was a guest at a popular talk show that was aired on Vijay TV during Pongal festival. Actor Simbu was a surprise caller to the show had only good things to talk about Oviya, who also became her fan during the course of the television reality show.

While show host Dhivyadharshini felt it would be a treat to see both the stars sharing the screen space in a film, Simbu thought it was a bad idea. He said just working with her on a song led to speculations that he will get married to Oviya. He added that doing a film with her will only add to the link-up rumours between them.

Oviya sung a song titled Marana Matta, which was composed by Simbu. The single track was released to mark the beginning of the new year. And it set the tongues wagging and even some morphed pictures showing Simbu and Oviya in a wedding set up started doing rounds on the social media.

This is not the first time. Before Simbu quit Twitter, some miscreants of a fake account spread the rumours that the Silambattam actor was willing to marry Oviya. The rumours spread like a wildfire, forcing Simbu to issue a clarification.

Simbu also confirmed that he will be scoring music for Oviya’s next film, without sharing any more details.

Simbu made his debut as a music composer with actor Santhanam’s Sakka Podu Podu Raja. His acting career is in a turmoil after the filmmakers of his previous film Anbanavan Asaradhavan Adangadhavan alleged that his unprofessional behaviour had caused the producers a huge monetary loss. The allegations even earned him a red card from the Tamil Nadu Film Producers’ Council.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd