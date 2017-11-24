Simbu gets red notice from Tamil Nadu Film Producers’ Council

The speculations were rife that Simbu may not be part of any other new films from here on until the charges against him were cleared. The speculations were rife that Simbu may not be part of any other new films from here on until the charges against him were cleared.

Just when it seemed things were going in favour of Tamil movie star Simbu’s career, a recent controversy is threatening to derail the progress made by the actor-filmmaker. The latest industry buzz is that the Tamil Nadu Film Producers’ Council has issued a red notice to Simbu after receiving multiple complaints from producers against him.

The latest reports put a big question mark on his association with director Mani Ratnam's next film, which is a multi-starrer.

In September, Ratnam’s production house Madras Talkies officially announced that Simbu has been roped in for the film, which will also have Jyothika, Vijay Sethupathy, Aravind Swamy and Fahadh Faasil among others in the lead roles. It was touted as a much-needed break for the actor, given his last film Anbanavan Asaradhavan Adangadhavan part 1 (AAA) was unanimously trashed by the critics and tanked at the box office too. It is actually the unfinished business of Simbu with the AAA project that has now put him in an uncomfortable position.

According to sources, Simbu caused a huge monetary loss to the producers of AAA by not cooperating with the filmmakers to complete the second part. He allegedly asked the makers to release the film with the footage already canned, saying that it would take 3 years to complete the film otherwise.

Simbu’s decision has cost the producers a loss to the tune of Rs 18 crore, alleged producer Gnanavel Raja.

Simbu was expected to start shooting for Ratnam’s film from January next year, soon after completing his English film. He is playing the lead role besides directing the untitled English project.

Director Shankar, meanwhile, has also filed a complaint with the TPFC against actor Vadivelu for similar reasons. He alleged that Vadivelu’s”non-cooperation” has been affecting the production of the film, Imsai Arasan 24am Pulikece.

Actor Trisha was also slammed by Gnanavel earlier for walking out of Sammy Square halfway putting the director and producers in a difficult situation.

