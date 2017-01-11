Simbu announces protest against Jallikattu ban, seeks support of Tamilians

Simbu to protest against Jallikattu ban Simbu to protest against Jallikattu ban

Actor Simbu called for an urgent press meet on Wednesday to express his anger after police used lathicharge to disperse students protesting to revoke ban on Jallikattu in Madurai.

He attended the press meet along with his father T Rajendar, who also made an emotional speech against the ban on traditional bullfighting sport of Tamil Nadu. Before the press meet, an enraged Simbu took to Twitter reacting to the use of force against protesting students. “Heart bleeds to hear about the latthi charge on students supporting #JalliKattu As a Tamil brother I am here for you.Cant keep quiet anymore,” he posted on his Twitter page.

In Madurai, police restored to lathicharge when protesting students tried to break through the barricade in front of the Collectorate to submit a memorandum to the collector. In the incident, some students fell down and suffered minor injuries, said reports.

More from the world of Entertainment:

“They have shown us their colour. Now we Tamils will show them our colour & unity. Wait & see what real tamils can do !!,” he added.

Read | Utterly disgraceful to ban Jallikattu, says Simbu

A visibly emotional Simbu has called out citizens of Tamil Nadu to join him in his protest on Thursday. He said he will wear a black shirt and stand outside his house at 5 PM for 10 minutes in silence to protest against ban on Jallikattu.

Read | Kamal Haasan, Dhanush, Suriya rally together for Jallikattu

“I request every Tamilian to do the same at the same time to show our protest. We can show our protest by standing in front of our houses and work places. Let’s see who will arrest us then,” Simbu said while daring the authorities to arrest him.

Just spoke my heart out , sorry if i was wrong . pls lets unite together #UnityForJallikattu5PmJan12 just 10 min . God bless — STR (@iam_str) January 11, 2017

They have shown us their colour. Now we Tamils will show them our colour & unity. Wait & see what real tamils can do !! #PressMeet shortly . — STR (@iam_str) January 11, 2017

Heart bleeds to hear about the latthi charge on students supporting #JalliKattu As a Tamil brother I am here for you.Cant keep quiet anymore — STR (@iam_str) January 11, 2017

After Simbu, T Rajendar addressed the press meet and praised his son for voicing his opinion without any fear.

Simbu has started a hashtag campaign called #UnityForJallikattu5PmJan12 on Twitter to gather support for his protest and is getting a lot of reaction on the social media. Simbu was one of the first top Kollywood actors to issue a statement in support of resuming the bullfighting sport on Pongal, which was outlawed by the Supreme Court in 2014.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd