Simbu and Vijay Sethupathi are bromancing on the sets of Mani Ratnam’s Chekka Chivantha Vaanam

Simbu and Vijay Sethupathi at the sets of Chekka Chivantha Vanam. Simbu and Vijay Sethupathi at the sets of Chekka Chivantha Vanam.

It is not an exaggeration to say Mani Ratnam’s next film, Chekka Chivantha Vaanam has a dream cast. The ace filmmaker has brought Aravind Swami, Jyothika, Vijay Sethupathi, Simbu, Arun Vijay, Aishwarya Rajesh and Aditi Rao Hydari together for the film. And the pictures from the sets are proving to be as dreamy as the cast itself. In an endearing photo, Simbu is seen feeding Vijay Sethupathi during the shoot. Predictably, the picture has gone viral on social media.

Several pictures of the crew shooting for the film have been going viral on social media. In one such picture posted by the film’s cinematographer Santosh Sivan, all the four leading men of the film get together in one frame. Santosh has been posting several pictures of the cast and crew on Twitter and his latest black and white photograph has made fans happy.

The Foursome in CCV pic.twitter.com/OKOupz6y84 — SantoshSivanASC. ISC (@santoshsivan) April 30, 2018

Recently, the crew was called out for littering Kovalam beach in Chennai after their shoot. According to several media reports, the crew littered the beach with glass shards after shooting a sequence. However, in a The New Indian Express report, the production house Madras Talkies claimed that they did clean up the beach to its ‘pre-shoot’ condition.

Apart from the above-mentioned stars, Chekka Chivantha Vaanam also stars Prakash Raj, Thiyagarajan and Mansoor Ali Khan in supporting roles. The film has music by AR Rahman and is canned by Santosh Sivan. The film is produced by Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd