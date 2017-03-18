Simbu’s AAA teaser: Ashwin Thatha character has Rajinikanth written all over it, watch video

Simbu’s AAA teaser: Ashwin Thatha is full of fun and surprises. Simbu’s AAA teaser: Ashwin Thatha is full of fun and surprises.

It is known that actor Simbu is playing a triple role in his upcoming film Anbanavan Asaradhavan Adangadhavan aka AAA. The actor has released a teaser video introducing one if his characters called Ashwin Thatha, a 60-year-old man. However, this character of his is capable of doing all things that defy his age such as lifting a car with his bare hands or dating a girl in her 20s.

Simbu’s Ashwin Thatha role has a strong resemblance to Rajinikanth’s role from Padayappa. He even delivers a punch line that is clearly inspired by the Thalaivar’s 1999 film. Actor Tamannaah plays the role of a young girl who falls for Ashwin Thatha’s antics. The teaser packs references to Simbu’s past on-screen exploits, Thalaivar and yes, Nayanthara jokes. Going by the teaser, Ashwin Thatha character is fun and full of surprises. And it also has all the qualities of becoming the favourite of fans among his other two roles in AAA.

Previously, another character called Madura Michael, was revealed. If Ashwin Thatha has Rajinikanth written all over it, with side-partitioned thick hair and beard, bell-bottom pants and unbuttoned shirt, Simbu’s Madura Michael reminds us of young T Rajendar, the actor’s father.

AAA is directed by Ravichandran, who made his debut with 2015’s adult comedy film, Trisha Illana Nayanthara which had music composer and actor GV Prakash in the lead. The Simbu-starrer is produced by Michael Rayappan under Global Infotainment banners and has music composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja. Simbu gained a massive weight to play the role of Ashwin Thatha. Now, he is currently shedding his body weight in preparation for another role.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd