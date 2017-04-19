Silambarasan’s next movie Anbanavan Asaradhavan Adangadhavan to release on Eid

Silambarasan’s upcoming movie Anbanavan Asaradhavan Adangadhavan is set to release in June. Silambarasan’s upcoming movie Anbanavan Asaradhavan Adangadhavan is set to release in June.

Anbanavan Asaradhavan Adangadhavan aka AAA, Silambarasan’s upcoming movie also starring Baahubali star Tamannaah is all set to hit the big screens on June 23. The movie helmed by Adhik Ravichandran, will see STR portraying three roles in the film. One of them, Ashwin Thatha has already won the audience’s heart with his humour which was seen in the trailers. Interestingly, Tamannaah is paired opposite the 60-year-old Ashwin in the film.

The actor took to his Twitter page to announce the movie’s release date, and said, “#AAA in 2 Dimensions. #AAA1D from #Ramadan 2017 June . For a change late becomes latest .God bless #DoubleDelight”

The actor also revealed that the second track from the movie composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja will also be released soon. He said, “#AAA1D #SpiritualGanaa single 2 on the way . @thisisysr #YSRnSTR #RottulaVandiOodudhu,” and added, “Yaaruda naannu kepaan buthisaalida . Naan yaaru theriyumaanu kepaan Komaalida. #SpiritualGanaa #AAA1D #RottulaVandiOodudhu.”

There is also buzz that the portions of the movie featuring Michael and Ashwin Thatha will be released as AAA Part 1, and the rest will be released as a sequel. Adhik received some flak for the content of his debut movie Trisha Illana Nayanthara starring GV Prakash in the lead role. This adult comedy, which was enjoyed by certain sections of the audience did not manage to impress the critics and actor Simran, who made a comeback to Kollywood with this film denied knowledge about the movie’s intentions. It created quite a storm then. We will have to wait and watch how this movie fares.

