Shruti Haasan to play lead in Sanghamitra

Shruti Haasan will share the screen space with Kamal Haasan. Shruti Haasan will share the screen space with Kamal Haasan.

Shruti Haasan has been signed on to play the leading lady in upcoming mega budget Tamil period drama Sanghamitra, which will star Jayam Ravi and Arya in the lead and will roll from April.

“Shruti had recently finished the paperwork and she is quite excited to be part of the project. The makers had several options but they eventually chose Shruti because they wanted someone who is popular but at the same time can perform,” a source from the film’s unit said.

More from the world of Entertainment:

The source further added that Shruti, who is basking in the success of Tamil actioner SI3, will commence shooting for “Sanghamitra” from May onwards. The film is made on a budget of Rs. 150 crore

“It will be the biggest project of her career thus far. She’s very excited because her role will give her an opportunity to attempt something she hasn’t done so far,” the source added.

Also read | I am an old school romantic: Shruti Haasan

To be helmed by Sundar C and produced by Sri Thenandal Films, the film will also be released in Telugu and Hindi.

“It will be simultaneously made in Telugu. In Hindi, however, it will be made with an entirely different cast and the process will take time,” he said.

The film will have music by A.R Rahman. Apart from her Tamil and Telugu projects, Shruti Haasan is prepping up for the release of her Bollywood film, Behen Hogi Teri, starring Rajkummar Rao.

The film has been directed by Ajay K Pannalal and backed by Amul Mohan, and has been extensively shot in Lucknow.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd