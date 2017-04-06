Shruti Haasan starts fight training for Sangamithra, watch video

Shruti Haasan starts training for her role in upcoming Tamil film Sangamithra in London. Shruti Haasan starts training for her role in upcoming Tamil film Sangamithra in London.

Shruti Haasan has been a part of two of the most anticipated movies of the year already. She shared screen space with actor Suriya in Singam 3 and was also seen opposite Pawan Kalyan in Katamarayudu. While Singam 3 went on to become a box-office hit and even joined the Rs 100 crore club, Katamarayudu saw a splendid opening but did not perform well after the first week. The film earned over Rs 100 crore but expectations from Pawan Kalyan film were even higher. After this Shruti has started to work on Sundar C’s big budget project titled Sangamithra. The film will also see Arya and Jayam Ravi together for the first time on the silver screen.

Watch | Shruti Haasan trains with Tom Klotz

This is a Tamil period drama bankrolled by Sri Thenandal Films and is also expected to be made in Hindi and Telugu. The movie will be simultaneously shot in Telugu, but the star cast for the Hindi version will be completely different. In a statement released by the team, they had also confirmed that this project will go on floor from March 2017. Shruti’s latest update on social media just proves that this big budget project is going right on schedule. The Singam 3 actor posted, “And it begins !! DAY 1 Fight training for sangamithra with the awesome @timklotzklotz #sangamithra #fightmode #london,” and has also posted a video.

Also read | Behen Hogi Teri poster: After rapping for ‘Jai Maa’, Rajkummar Rao gets into Shiva avatar. See pic

In the video, she is seen training with stunt choreographer Tim Klotz, and the actor seems to be hard at work. While Shruti is busy training in London, actor Arya is looking forward to the release of his movie Kadamban and Jayam Ravi is looking forward to the release of Vanamagan.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd