Shruti Haasan is dating a London-based actor, everything you want to know about him

Actor Shruti Haasan was snapped in Mumbai with her new boyfriend, who she has been dating for about three months now. The mystery man has been identified as a London-based actor named Michael Corsale of Italian descent. The couple reportedly met each other in London through a common friend when Shruti was there to record a track with the British alternative rock band called Dinosaur Pile-Up.

Michael was in India for a week to spend time with Shruti, who has been shooting in Mumbai with Rajkummar Rao for her upcoming film, Behen Hogi Teri. The couple spent the Valentine’s Day together as Shruti showed Michael around the city but somehow managed to escape the eyes of paparazzi all this while. Michael also refrained from visiting Shruti on the sets of her film during his stay in India and left for London on Wednesday.

Shruti’s spokesperson refused to issue any clarification on the latest development, saying the actor has never discussed her personal life in the past and she will continue to do so in the future.

Born and raised in London, Michael was trained at the prestigious Drama Centre London and an experienced stage performer in London know for his “transformational Characterisations”. He is also known for his appearances in TV series like Most Infamous and Humans. And he has acted in many short films too.

As a teenager, he served in the British Army. According to IMDb, when he was 16, he enlisted himself in the British Army and served in the Royal Green Jackets as an infantry soldier, before returning to London to pursue an acting career.

In December, he visited India and spoke about Shruti in a Facebook post. “Had the most amazing time in India with the most amazing girl ever and met the most beautiful group of friends. India… my new second home (sic),” Michael had said.

Earlier, Shruti was dating actor Siddharth and she was also rumoured to be in a relationship with Yaara co- star Vidyut Jamwal.

