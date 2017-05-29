Shruti Haasan dropped from Sangamithra, producers give no clear reason

Shruti Haasan is not part of Sangamithra anymore Shruti Haasan is not part of Sangamithra anymore

In an unexpected development, the producers of upcoming multilingual period film, Sangamithra on Monday announced that actor Shruti Haasan is no longer part of the project without giving any clear reasons. “Due to unavoidable circumstances, we are unable to proceed working with Shruti Haasan in Sangamithra,” Sri Thenandal Films posted on its official Twitter handle. It comes as a shocker, given that earlier this month Shruti had accompanied the Sangamithra team, including director Sundar C, composer AR Rahman, actors Jayam Ravi and Arya to the Cannes Film Festival 2017 to promote the film.

The filmmakers had zeroed in on Shruti for the title role in Sangamithra after considering several other actors. She had also been undergoing training in weapon-based martial arts in London as she was preparing to play what could have been the most important role in her career. Shruti is yet to react to the recent development.

Sangamithra is another expensive period film that will roll out from the south Indian film industry. The first look featuring Shruti as the warrior queen Sangamithra was released to an encouraging response at Cannes. According to producer Murali Ramaswamy of Sri Thenandal Films, after the launch, many Hollywood studios had expressed their interest to co-produce the epic film.

Touted to be the next Baahubali from India, Sundar said that the two-part epic series will be even better than SS Rajamouli franchise. The film, set in the 8th century AD, will follow Sangamithra’s struggles and inspiring journey to save her kingdom. Sangamithra is expected to go on the floors soon and it will be made in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.

