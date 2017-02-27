Shruti Haasan breaks silence on her relationship with London-based Michael Corsale

Shruti Haasan opens up about her relationship with Michael Corsale Shruti Haasan opens up about her relationship with Michael Corsale

Actor Shruti Haasan had made headlines after she was spotted in Mumbai with her alleged London-based boyfriend Michael Corsale recently. Reportedly, she has been dating Michael for a few months now.

Earlier, Shruti’s spokesperson declined to comment on the nature of relationship she shares with Michael. When Shruti was recently confronted by the media with the question, she finally broke her silence on the subject but she neither confirmed nor denied the speculations around her love life “I’m not concerned about such speculations, nor do I want to comment on them. And trust me, it doesn’t irritate me, I just choose to ignore such talk because I don’t like to talk about my personal life.,” she told the Bombay Times.

Shruti’s dating life again came back into spotlight when the shutterbugs clicked her walking with Michael hand-in-hand in Mumbai, where she was shooting with Rajkummar Rao for her upcoming film, Behen Hogi Teri. The London-based theatre actor of Italian descent was in India for a week earlier this month to spend quality time with Shruti during the Valentine’s Day weekend. However, he was only spotted by paparazzi on the day he left for his country.

It seems like clues about Shruti’s boyfriend were all over her Facebook account, which surprisingly managed to escape the prying eyes of gossip columns. Even on the day she was spotted with her alleged boyfriend she shared a photo on her Facebook and captioned, “Every step counts – together or apart – walto your sunshine,” in which we could see Shruti twinning with her man, same pair of slippers that were also seen in the airport spotted pictures.

Earlier, Shruti was dating actor Siddharth and she was also rumoured to be in a relationship with Yaara co- star Vidyut Jamwal.

