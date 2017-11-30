Shruti Haasan, Michael Corsale and Sarika in one frame, see photos

The latest pictures of Shruti Haasan, boyfriend Michael Corsale and mother Sarika have once again set tongues wagging about the nature of relationship Shruti shares with Michael. The latest pictures of Shruti Haasan, boyfriend Michael Corsale and mother Sarika have once again set tongues wagging about the nature of relationship Shruti shares with Michael.

We have seen a lot of clicks of Shruti Haasan and her rumoured London-based actor boyfriend Michael Corsale. We also know Michael met Shruti’s father Kamal Haasan early this year. But now we are happy to serve you with recent pictures of the couple with Sarika. They were snapped in Mumbai and the pictures have once again set tongues wagging about the nature of relationship Shruti shares with Michael.

The pictures are making fans think that Shruti Haasan’s mom Sarika approves of the relationship. The news of Shruti dating Michael came to the limelight after their various outings together and social media posts but there has been no confirmation so far.

When Shruti was confronted by the media with the question, she finally broke her silence in an interview to Bombay Times and said, “I’m not concerned about such speculations, nor do I want to comment on them. And trust me, it doesn’t irritate me, I just choose to ignore such talk because I don’t like to talk about my personal life.”

Earlier, we saw pictures when Michael Corsale reportedly had come a long way to Mumbai to spend some quality time with Shruti Haasan. At Cannes Film Festival 2017 red carpet too, Shruti’s British beau was seen by her side.

We are happy to see these pictures of Shruti Haasan and Michael Corsale.

