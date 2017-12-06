Shruti Haasan and Michael Corsale attend Aadhav Kannadasan’s wedding festivities, see photos

At the morning wedding of Aadhav Kannadasan and Vinodhnie Suresh, father Kamal Haasan was also seen with Shruti Haasan, boyfriend Michael Corsalel. At the morning wedding of Aadhav Kannadasan and Vinodhnie Suresh, father Kamal Haasan was also seen with Shruti Haasan, boyfriend Michael Corsalel.

We have seen many photos of Shruti Haasan and her rumoured London-based actor boyfriend Michael Corsale in the past but these latest clicks of the actor and Michael at a wedding function are making fans very happy. Yes, it was Tamil actor Aadhav Kannadasan and Vinodhnie Suresh’s wedding and in all the functions we saw Shruti’s rumoured boyfriend by her side. While Shruti Haasan herself shared a click with Michael, there are many more on fan pages.

At Aadhav and Vinodhnie’s sangeet, mehndi, reception party and wedding too, Michael was seen with Shruti. The two also coordinated their attires and looked lovely together. At the morning wedding of Aadhav Kannadasan and Vinodhnie Suresh, father Kamal Haasan was also seen with Shruti and Michael.

It seems that the relationship of Shruti Haasan and Michael Corsale is all official. Recently, the two were also seen with mother Sarika and the pictures went viral.

See the latest photos of Shruti Haasan and Michael Corsale from Aadhav Kannadasan and Vinodhnie Suresh’s wedding functions:

See more photos of Shruti Haasan from Aadhav Kannadasan and Vinodhnie Suresh’s wedding functions:

Not only Shruti Haasan and Michael Corsale but many more celebs from the Tamil film industry were seen at Aadhav Kannadasan and Vinodhnie Suresh’s wedding reception. Here are the pictures:

. @ARMurugadoss sir and His family at #AadhavKannadhasan Reception happened in #Chennai @aadhavkk #AadhavWedsVinodhnie pic.twitter.com/dTpWH48Fog

We wish a happy married life to Aadhav Kannadasan and Vinodhnie Suresh and really wish to soon hear some good news from Shruti Haasan’s side too.

