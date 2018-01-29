Shruti Haasan had a special birthday bash with rumoured beau Michael Corsale; see photos, video

Birthday girl Shruti Haasan was seen posing with a bunch of friends and Michael Corsale was among them. Birthday girl Shruti Haasan was seen posing with a bunch of friends and Michael Corsale was among them.

It was a special day for Shruti Haasan as she celebrated her 32nd birthday on January 28. The actor was in Los Angeles for the same and had her rumoured boyfriend Michael Corsale by her side. Shruti shared a few clicks on her Instagram and also a cake cutting video.

Birthday girl Shruti Haasan was seen posing with a bunch of friends and Michael was among them. She wrote along, “What An amazing evening with my favourite gentlemen who made my birthday extra special @krishnan.bass @brianlammusic @timmfoutch @theoccasionalmoonlight @daniel__olson #birthdaygirl #bestmealever #happyheart #blessed #besties #laughedsomuch.”

Shruti also shared a collage of pictures from her birthday celebration and wrote, “Thankful for my beautiful friends ❤.” She posted a short video on her Insta story too where she is seen happily blowing her birthday candles as her friends sing her the birthday song.

See the birthday celebration photos and video of Shruti Haasan:

We have come across many photos of Shruti Haasan and her rumoured London-based actor boyfriend Michael Corsale in the past but seeing the two together on such a special day will certainly make all her fans happy. We have also spotted them a number of times with Shruti’s parents Sarika and Kamal Haasan. It seems these two are ready to make their relationship official.

In a recent interview, Shruti shared, “Age is just a number. I have always wondered why, be it any artiste anywhere in the world like Tom Cruise, there will be a bracket and then their age will be there, or it will read so and so 23-year-old. I have always wondered why do people do that.”

