Shriya Saran to get hitched to Russian boyfriend in March?

Is Shriya Saran going to tie the knot soon? Is Shriya Saran going to tie the knot soon?

Looks like it is the season of weddings. Recently Mollywood actor Bhavana tied the knot with her long-time boyfriend Naveen last month. Now if reports are to be believed, Shriya Saran is entering wedlock with her Russian boyfriend in March. Also, rumour is that the pretty lady is in Russia currently to talk to her beau’s parents and has chosen Rajasthan as the destination for her wedding. Reports also suggest that while the couple met each other recently, they have decided to take the plunge.

Shriya Saran, who has done several movies in Tamil and Telugu, made her acting debut in 2001 with Ishtam. Since then Shriya has slowly and steadily built a strong career in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi film industries. Known for graceful dance moves and svelte looks, Shriya was quite the dream girl for many. She was part of several commercial blockbusters and critically acclaimed films like Deepa Mehta’s Midnight Children.

She was last seen opposite Nandamuri Balakrishna in Paisa Vasool. Shriya is currently awaiting the release of Gayathri where she shares the screen with Mohan Babu and Vishnu Manchu. She also has Naragasooran opposite Aravind Swamy and Tadka with Nana Patekar. Directed by Prakash Raj, Tadka is a Hindi remake of the Malayalam hit Salt N’ Pepper. Apart from these, the actor also has the Telugu film Veera Bhoga Vasantha Rayalu.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd