Shriya Saran denies rumours of getting married

After widespread rumours that Shriya Saran was getting married to her Russian boyfriend, the actor has come out and denied all rumours. According to a report in Times of India, she has denied all speculation around her wedding. The report also quoted Shriya’s mother saying that the actor has to attend a friend’s wedding in Rajasthan and has ordered clothes and jewellery for the same.

“No, it’s all rumours that keep resurfacing. She has to attend her friend’s wedding in Rajasthan and had ordered clothes and jewellery for it. In fact, she has to attend both, a relative’s and a friend’s wedding this month and in March. That’s probably why this has gone viral,” she was quoted as saying.

Shriya Saran is currently awaiting the release of Gayathri where she shares the screen with Mohan Babu and Vishnu Manchu. “I’ve known Madan for a long time. He was the assistant cameraman on Santosham. When he told me the film would feature Mohan Babu, I was really excited to part of the project with him,” she said in a media interaction. Shriya plays a simple girl from a small town. “Even though it’s a small role, I liked the fact that it has a purpose. She’s innocent and honest but at the same time has a voice of her own. I could relate a lot to the character because I come from a small town.”

Shriya Saran also has Naragasooran opposite Aravind Swamy and Tadka with Nana Patekar. Directed by Prakash Raj, Tadka is a Hindi remake of the Malayalam hit Salt N’ Pepper. Apart from these, the actor also has the Telugu film Veera Bhoga Vasantha Rayalu.

