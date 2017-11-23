Shivarajkumar’s Kavacha goes on floor, see first look of Oppam remake

Shivarajkumar’s Kavacha is Mohanlal starrer Oppam remake. Shivarajkumar’s Kavacha is Mohanlal starrer Oppam remake.

Kannada superstar Shivarajkumar’s next film Kavacha is a remake of Malayalam superstar Mohanlal’s crime thriller Oppam. The film went on the floors in Bengaluru on Wednesday, even as the filmmakers released the first look poster of the upcoming Kannada film.

Kavacha will be directed by debutant director GVR Vasu. Shivarajkumar plays the role of a blind man, who fights to protect the life of a young girl from a serial killer. Vasishta Simha plays the main antagonist, while Isha Koppikar plays the role of a cop.

Meenakshi, the child artist, who played a lead role in the original Malayalam film, has been roped in to reprise her role in the Kannada version too.

Oppam was another blockbuster from Mohanlal and director Priyadarshan combination. The film ran for over 100 days at the theaters and had a worldwide collection of more than Rs 60 crore.

Shivarajkumar, meanwhile, is busy with multiple projects. He is also shooting for The Villian, in which he shares screen space with another Kannada star Sudeep. The film, which is directed by Prem, also has actor Amy Jackson as the female lead and is being made on a lavish budget. He is also part of the film called SRK, which will mark the directorial debut of his nephew Lakki Gopal.

He is also awaiting the release of Tagaru, which is directed by Duniya Soori. The gangster drama, which is Shivarajkumar’s 40th film, has already created a good buzz in the industry with its teaser. He is also waiting for the release of Mufti, co-starring Srii Mural. The film is directed by first time director Narthan.

