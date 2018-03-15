Shanthanu bags lead role in Mysskin’s next

Shanthanu to work with Mysskin, calls the opportunity a new birth. Shanthanu to work with Mysskin, calls the opportunity a new birth.

Tamil actor Shanthanu Bhagyaraj has landed a very good opportunity that could finally give him the much-needed break in his career that he had been waiting for a long time now. He has been signed to play the lead role in director Mysskin’s next venture. The actor confirming the news on his Twitter page described the opportunity to work with the acclaimed director as “MY NEW BIRTH … bless me (sic).”

The actor also shared a picture of himself with Mysskin and renowned cinematographer PC Sreeram, who will be filming the project. And it will be bankrolled by Libra Productions, which had produced films like Sutta Kadhai and Nalanum Nandhiniyum in the past.

Mysskin has also been in a terrific form in his previous films, barring Mugamoodi, a superhero flick that was rated poorly by critics and fans alike. His last film Thupparivaalan, a detective thriller heavily indebted to Sherlock Holmes series, ended its theatrical run with a profit. And it also gave a break to Vishal.

Mysskin had also written and produced in addition to playing a lead role in black comedy-drama Savarakathi, which released earlier this year.

Shanthanu last year had two films Koditta Idangalai Nirappuga and Mupparimanam. Both the films came up very short on making an impact on the critics or on the box office.

