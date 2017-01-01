Shankar sends special New Year wishes from sets of Rajinikanth-starrer 2.0, see pic

Director Shankar with Rajinikanth on the sets of 2.0 Director Shankar with Rajinikanth on the sets of 2.0

Wishing everyone on the occasion of the New Year, director Shankar released a new working still from the sets of 2017’s most-awaited film 2.0. The new picture shows superstar Rajinikanth in the costume of his robot character of Chitti.

The director, who is always cryptic with his social media posts, has smartly drafted the message to tell his fans that the film will, indeed, hit the screens this year. “Hi everyone, Happy Newyear 2.o17,” he tweeted. Wearing a silver sequined coat and dark glasses, Rajinikanth is seemingly trying to emote under the guidance of Shankar in the picture.

Shankar is directing the sequel to 2010 super hit sci-fi movie Enthiran with a massive budget of over Rs 350 crore. Titled 2.0, it is being touted as the second most expensive film in Asia. The director’s magnum opus has been shot using 3D cameras to make the film visually more appealing.

The film is fast nearing its completion as it is slated to release on Diwali this year. Rajinikanth has already started dubbing for the film with the help of Oscar-winning sound designer Resul Pookutty.

2.0 also marks the acting debut of Bollywood’s A-lister Akshay Kumar, in south cinema. He is playing an evil and an eccentric scientist in the film. Recently, the makers of the sci-fi thriller released the first look posters revealing the dubious avatar of Akshay with thick eyebrows and red-shot eyes, promising a nail-biting clash between good and evil.

The film also stars Amy Jackson, Sudhanshu Pandey and Adil Hussain in important roles. It is bankrolled by Lyca Productions and Mozart of Madras AR Rahman has scored the music for this mega-budget multilingual film.

