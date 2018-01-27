Shankar shares updates on Rajinikanth’s 2.0 teaser, Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2

Shankar announced 2.0 teaser would soon be launched at an event in Hyderabad. Shankar announced 2.0 teaser would soon be launched at an event in Hyderabad.

Shankar recently shared important updates about his most-awaited projects 2.0 and Indian 2. The director took to Twitter to reveal that the teaser of his mega-budget film 2.0, starring Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar, is getting ready at a Hollywood studio while wishing everyone on the Republic Day.

“Hi Everyone, Happy Republic Day. The teaser work of 2.0 is going in full swing at Mobscene, LA. It involves lot of CG, so once it is done the teaser will be released,” he tweeted. The teaser will be released at a grand event, which will be held in Hyderabad in February. The release date will be announced soon.

2.0 has been in the production for nearly two years now. It has already changed its release date twice citing delay in post-production. It was earlier scheduled to hit the screens on Deepavali last year but later postponed to Republic Day week in 2018. And the release date was again postponed to April 27, targeting the summer holidays.

Even as the post-production of the film is going on, Shankar seems to have already started the pre-production work for his next big ticket film Indian 2. The sequel to the 1996 film will have actor Kamal Haasan playing the lead role.

Shankar shared a video on his Twitter page, showing him and his team launching helium balloon into the sky in Taiwan. The balloon has Indian 2 written on it, suggesting that the pre-production of the project has officially taken off.

Tollywood producer Dil Raju was supposed to bankroll the project, which is said to cost the makers nearly Rs 200 crore. However, later he opted out of the project. The filmmakers are yet to share the details of remaining cast and crew of Indian 2.

