2.0: Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar film postponed?

Superstar Rajinikanth’s film 2.0 also starring Akshay Kumar and Amy Jackson in lead roles was one of the most awaited films of this year after Baahubali: The Conclusion. However, it seems like this film helmed by ace filmmaker Shankar may not hit the big screen until the end of January. The movie, a sequel to 2010 movie Enthiran, has kept fans waiting for some time now. The release date earlier was was Diwali 2017.

According to reports, the delay is caused due to special effects. It is apparently taking more time than expected, and so the movie’s release date has been pushed. Official word on the same is not out as of now. Trade analyst Ramesh Bala, however, tweeted, “BREAKING: @superstarrajini – @akshaykumar ‘s #2Point0 release postponed from #Diwali2017 to Jan 25th, 2018 due to VFX taking more time.(sic).”

Superstar Rajinikanth was expected to start work on his next project directed by Pa. Ranjith in May, in which he is speculated to play Haji Mastan. With the current developments with respect to the post production work of 2.0, will the actor still go ahead with his next project? The film is being produced by his son-in-law, actor Dhanush, under Wunderbar Studios?

Also, initially the release was supposed to go head to head with Bollywood releases like Ajay Devgn’s Golmaal Again and Aamir Khan’s Secret Superstar. Now, the film is expected to release during the Republic Day weekend.

