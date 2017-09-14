Seven things that Kamal Haasan has said about his entry into politics

Here is everything that Kamal Haasan said about his entry into politics. Here is everything that Kamal Haasan said about his entry into politics.

Kamal Haasan’s entry to politics is, in recent times, one of the most talked-about topics in connection with politics in Tamil Nadu. From his meeting with Kerala’s chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan to news of him attending the anniversary event of DMK’s newspaper, every meeting has sparked controversy. Kamal Haasan, who also happens to be vocal and active on Twitter has of late said a lot about his role in politics, his fans’ role in politics and his contemporaries’ roles in politics.

Here are seven things the Ulaganayagan said about his ideology and party:

1. When asked why he was starting a new party and not joining hands with the existing ones, the actor, in an interview with Quint, said, “A political party is about an ideology and I don’t think my goals in politics can match the ideology of any political party.”

2. About Sasikala’s ouster, and his opinion about Edappadi K. Palaniswami and O Pannerselvam joining hands, Kamal said, “The ouster of Sasikala is a solid step forward. I was extremely vocal about getting rid of her. Now that it has happened, I feel a little more encouraged in my belief that the politics of Tamil Nadu can change.”

3. About the change that he would bring, Kamal Haasan said, “We need better governance. I am not promising swift remedies, but I promise to start the process of change.”

4. He also observed that the Electorate is also at fault. He remarked, “When I am elected, I’d like to be held accountable by the voter. Don’t vote me in and wait for five years to vote me out. Sack me immediately if I don’t deliver.”

5. Why only speak about Tamil Nadu? He answered, “Well, I have to start somewhere. First I must clean my own home before I start on the neighbours.”

6. Why the late entry into politics? Is he not being an opportunist? To this, he replied, “Yes, I am an opportunist. This is the right time for me to come into active politics because everything that can go wrong is going wrong.”

7. What about corruption in the system? To this, he had a dramatic response. He said, “Either I go, or corruption in politics goes. We can’t have both.”

