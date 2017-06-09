Semma trailer: Will it give GV Prakash the much-needed box office break? Watch video

GV Prakash’s Semma trailer is out GV Prakash’s Semma trailer is out

Suriya on Friday unveiled the trailer of GV Prakash Kumar’s upcoming film Semma on his Twitter page. A box office hit is the need of the hour for Prakash’s acting career. The composer-turned-actor has so far been a part of films that failed to make a mark at the box office or manages to stay on the minds of the audience. However, his upcoming film Semma is likely to end his losing streak.

The trailer promises a vibrant and funny love story with dollops of violence. The film stars Arthana Binu as the female lead. And seasoned actors like Kovai Sarala, Yogi Babu also play important roles. Prakash has also scored music for the film.

The village-based story is directed by Vallikanth and is bankrolled by National Award winning filmmaker Pandiraj. The film is said to be inspired by real-life events. According to reports, the incidents depicted in the film took place in the wedding of Vallikanth’s friend. The story follows the life of Kuzhandhai Velu, played by Prakash, and his efforts to marry a girl that he likes within three months as suggested by an astrologer.

In spite of his poor box office track record as an actor, Prakash seems to never run out of film offers. He has at least has more than six films in the pipeline, including ace-filmmaker director Bala’s Naachiyaar. The film stars Jyothika in the lead role and is bankrolled by B Studios and EON Studios.

Prakash is also shooting for films such as Adangathey, Ayngaran, 4G, Kuppathu Raja among others. He has also been roped in to reprise the role of Naga Chaitanya in the Tamil remake of the hit Telugu film 100% Love.

