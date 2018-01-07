After Selvaraghavan, Suriya to join hands with KV Anand?

Tentatively referred to as Suriya 37, Suriya’s next film is most likely to be helmed by K V Anand. Tentatively referred to as Suriya 37, Suriya’s next film is most likely to be helmed by K V Anand.

Suriya seems to be on a roll. The actor who recently started work on his 36th film helmed by Selvaraghavan has already confirmed his next project. Tentatively referred to as Suriya 37, the film is most likely to be helmed by K V Anand. Several reports suggest that the duo who have earlier worked on Ayan and Mattran are set to join hands together on a new project. Known for his racy screenplays, KV Anand’s Ayan was a huge hit for Suriya. Matraan saw the actor essay the roles of conjoined twins, one of the most unique characters played by Suriya. Details about the rest of the cast and crew are unknown. Reports also suggest that the film will not be a sequel to Ayan as it was widely speculated earlier.

Meanwhile, Suriya is awaiting the release of 35th film Thaana Serndha Kootam. Helmed by Vignesh Shivan, the film is set to release for Pongal this year. TSK has a star ensemble comprising Keerthy Suresh, Ramya Krishnan, Karthik, Senthil and Thambi Ramaiya among others. Touted to be a remake of Akshay Kumar’s Special 26, the film is said to have taken a different approach to the plot.

On the other hand, Suriya’s film with Selvaraghavan is also expected to begin shooting later this month. With Rakul Preet and Sai Pallavi playing the female leads, the film is being produced by Dream Warrior pictures. This is Suriya’s first collaboration with Selvaraghavan. The film is expected to hit the screens by Diwali 2018.

