Selvaraghavan’s next titled Nenjam Marapathillai is to be censored soon

Ace director Selvaraghavan is all set to release his next film titled, Nenjam Marapathillai starring SJ Suryah, Regina Cassandra and Nandita Swetha. This is a horror-thriller that revolves around Regina Cassandra’s (who plays the role of the ghost) revenge for her death.

The film, which was wrapped last year has been delayed for some time now. Apparently, the makers of the film wanted to find the right date to release the film, which hasn’t happened so far. Fans of director Selvaraghavan’s work have been awaiting the release of this film, especially since his last release was Irandaam Ulagam in 2013. This film had in fact left fans unhappy as the plot and the screenplay of the film was not up to the standards expected from Selvaraghavan.

This film is also special for yet another reason. Music composer Yuvan Shankar Raja and Selvaraghavan’s collaboration after 8 long years. The duo has worked together previously and has released some of the most memorable songs like Pudhupettai’s ‘Pul Pesum Poo Pesum’ and ‘Kan Pesum Varthaigal’ in 7G Rainbow Colony to name a few. This could also be the album that brings back Yuvan to the fore.

Friends. #NenjamMarappathillai will be censored anytime. The producer wants a big release and as a director I have to follow him. — selvaraghavan (@selvaraghavan) March 3, 2017

The director took to Twitter to share the news about Nenjam Marapathillai. He said, “Friends. #NenjamMarappathillai will be censored anytime. The producer wants a big release and as a director, I have to follow him.”

Though the date is yet to be announced, the film seems to be back in the news. Will the makers be able to decide on the date this time or will there be more delays? We will have to wait and watch.

