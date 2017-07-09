Selva’s next film is about Rajinikanth fandom

Selva’s upcoming 12-12-1950 is about five Rajinikanth fans. Selva’s upcoming 12-12-1950 is about five Rajinikanth fans.

Actor-director Selva says his upcoming Tamil action-comedy 12-12-1950, a story about five Rajinikanth fans, will take the superstars fandom to the next level. The film’s motion poster was released on Saturday. Superstar Rajinikanth has a huge fanbase, not just in south India but also in the north and around the globe.

“It’s a story about five Rajinikanth fans and their journey. We chose this title because it befits the story and not merely cash in on the superstar’s popularity. The film will make people understand what it really means to be Rajinikanth’s fans and it will take his fandom to the next level,” Selva said.

Besides directing, Selva has also played one of the leads along with Ramesh Thilak, Ajay, Adhavan and Prashanth. An ardent fan of Rajinikanth, Selva played a minor role in the latter’s Tamil gangster film Kabali. “I usually meet him on my birthday and take his blessings. When I finished shooting the film, I met him and discussed the idea behind the title. He really liked the idea and wished me luck,” he said. The film’s title coincides with Rajinikanth’s birth year and date. Talking about the film, Selva said: “It’s a comedy with spurts of action and thrills. I play a Kung Fu master and I sport Rajinikanth’s look from Kabali.

We are hoping to release the film soon.” Selva had disappeared after appearing in films almost throughout the 1990s. He made a comeback with Yuddham Sei in 2011 directed by Mysskin and followed it up with a film directed by the same director.

