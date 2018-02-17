Seema Raja first look: Sivakarthikeyan, Samantha Akkineni’s Tamil film titled revealed

Sivakarthikeyan’s Seema Raja first look Sivakarthikeyan’s Seema Raja first look

On the occasion of Kollywood actor Sivakarthikeyan’s birthday, the filmmakers revealed the first look poster and the title of his upcoming film with director Ponram. The film, which has Samantha Akkineni as the female lead, has been titled Seema Raja. The poster shows Sivakarthikeyan sitting on a horse, holding a flag in one hand and flashing a huge grin as if he has just won a battle.

Seema Raja is one of the most-awaited projects of Sivakarthikeyan as it marks his reunion with Ponram, who has delivered two of the biggest hits of Sivakarthikeyan’s career so far. In 2013, the actor-director duo delivered Varuthapadatha Valibar Sangam, which helped Sivakarthikeyan cement his position as a leading actor. The box office collection of Rajini Murugan in 2015 put Sivakarthikeyan in the big league of Tamil movie stars. Both the films were romantic comedies set in a rural backdrop.

Seema Raja is also a village romantic flick, which has been in the production since last July. The film is mainly shot in and around of Tenkasi in Tamil Nadu. The project also marks Sivakarthikeyan and Samantha’s maiden onscreen collaboration. Before joining the sets of Seema Raja, Samantha took lessons on Silambam, which is Tamil Nadu’s weapon-based ancient art form.

On her co-star’s birthday, Samantha tweeted, “Happy birthday dear @Siva_Kartikeyan May you always be so kind and good and amazingly talented . To many many more blockbusters .Have a great day (sic).”

Interestingly, Samantha is also playing a village belle in the upcoming Telugu film Rangasthalam, which also stars Ram Charan Teja.

Ponram, meanwhile, has put together a solid supporting cast for his third project with Sivakarthikeyan. The director has roped in veteran actors like Simran, Napoleon, Lal to play pivotal roles in the film. The film also has a promising team of comic actors including Soori, ‘Motta’ Rajendran, Yogi Babu and Manobala.

Bankrolled by 24 AM STUDIOS, the film is expected to hit the screens this summer.

