Sathya trailer: This Sibiraj film is an intense suspense drama. Watch video

Sibiraj’s Sathya trailer is out Sibiraj’s Sathya trailer is out

Sivakarthikeyan on Friday unveiled the trailer of Sathya, starring Sibiraj in the lead role. The film is the official Tamil remake of last year’s critically acclaimed Telugu thriller Kshanam. And it is directed by Saithan fame Pradeep Krishnamoorthy.

The trailer of Sathya gives us, the audience, a sneak peek into the very dramatic storyline of what looks to be an investigative thriller. The film follows the efforts of an investment banker, who returns to India from the United States to help his ex-girlfriend find her missing daughter. The conflict in the story is that except for his ex-girlfriend and himself, nobody seems to acknowledge the existence of such a person. Sibiraj plays the titular role, while Remya Nambeesan essays a role called Swetha, Sathya’s love interest. Varalaxmi Sarathkumar will be seen as one of the investigators in the film.

Thanking Sivakarthikeyan for launching his trailer, Sibiraj in a video message said, “Sathya is an intense suspense thriller. Pradeep Krishnamoorthy has directed the film for my home production banner Nathambal Film Factory. It’s an important film in my career and I’m sure you will all love the trailer. I’m very excited.” The original Telugu film, Kshanam, had Adivi Sesh, Adah Sharma, Anasuya Bharadwaj in lead roles and was directed by Ravikanth Perepu.

Sathya is expected to give a big break to Sibiraj’s career, who has acted in 12 films so far. The film is named after Kamal Haasan’s 1988 gangster drama, Sathyaa. The filmmakers said that Kamal was more than happy to lend the title for the Sibiraj-starrer. “All the very best @Sibi_Sathyaraj .Glad to see your Sathya also sports a beard. Rock on,” Kamal had tweeted earlier.

Few more minutes for #SathyaTrailer. @Siva_Kartikeyan will be releasing the trailer. Please do watch and support!@Sibi_Sathyaraj pic.twitter.com/aT7O2aoMUF — Nathambal Film Fact. (@NathambalFF) June 16, 2017

All the very best @Sibi_Sathyaraj .Glad to see your Sathya also sports a beard. Rock on. — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) February 3, 2017

The filmmakers reportedly were very particular about redefining Sibiraj’s onscreen image with this film. They have put a lot of thought and effort into his look. With his beard, Sibiraj sort of reminds us of young Sathyaraj, his star father, who gained global fame after playing Kattappa in Baahubali.

Well, the trailer promises an engaging suspense film and the much-needed box office break for Sibiraj. The film has music by Simon. K. King and also stars Anandraj, Sathish Yogi Babu among others who play supporting roles.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd