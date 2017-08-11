Sathuranga Vettai 2 teaser: Aravind Swamy is the suave and larger than life villain?

The teaser for Sathuranga Vettai 2 is out and Aravind Swamy is stealing the show. The teaser for Sathuranga Vettai 2 is out and Aravind Swamy is stealing the show.

Forget the Kollywood heartthrob from the 90s, Aravind Swamy can soon become the industry’s favourite anti-hero. With Sathuranga Vettai 2, the handsome actor is back playing the suave, intelligent, bad guy – inching his way to become the villain Kollywood needs.

The teaser of the sequel to the 2014 sleeper hit, was launched by actor Sivakarthikeyan on Twitter. Sathuranga Vettai 2 also stars Trisha and Prakash Raj and is directed by Nirmal Kumar. The movie is written by H. Vinodh and is bankrolled by Manobala’s production house.

The one-minute long teaser is to establish how materialistic Aravind’s character is. He will do anything for money and he makes no qualms about it. But, he is no ordinary con man. As he puts it, ordinary people get fooled easily. There is no real challenge.

As expected, Aravind gets the most screen space and the actor uses it well. Apart from a few glimpses of Prakash Raj and Trisha, it’s Aravind all the way and we aren’t complaining.

His targets are the wealthy, the people who understand the power of money. Even the song that plays in background says, “The villain is on his way, move aside God”. The premise is exciting — just for the love of grey characters.

Aravind Swamy’s second innings in Kollywood began with Mani Rathnam’s Kadal, where he played a priest. The actor then crossed over to the other side with the blockbuster Jayam Ravi starrer Thani Oruvan, where he stole the show with his portrayal of a swashbuckling, intelligent villain. He was last seen in Bogan, playing a con man, sharing screen space with Jayam Ravi again.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd