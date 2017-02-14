Sasikala Natarajan convicted: Kamal Haasan to Arvind Swami, Tamil celebs welcome SC judgement

Kollywood celebrities react to the conviction of AIADMK general secretary Sasikala by the Supreme Court. Kollywood celebrities react to the conviction of AIADMK general secretary Sasikala by the Supreme Court.

Kollywood celebrities, who have strongly expressed their views regarding the ongoing power struggle in Tamil Nadu, lauded the Supreme Court judgement that upheld the conviction of AIADMK general secretary Sasikala Natarajan in the disproportionate assets case. Actor Kamal Haasan, who minced no words while speaking against Sasikala’s bid for chief ministership, asked people to maintain law and order ahead of the judgement. “The Marina spirit awaits judgement calmly. They’ve always respected civil order& will maintain it. Courts have a duty & so have the people,” he posted on his Twitter page.

After the apex court passed the order convicting the newly-elected AIADMK general secretary, he wrote a Tamil post saying, “justice has prevailed.” Actor Prakash Raj tweeted, “#judgement #TnPolitics ..this is not the end. Cleansing actually has just begun. Miles …to go ..”

In the light of the ongoing crisis in Tamil Nadu triggered by the death of AIADMK chief Jayalalithaa, actor Arvind Swami has been very forthcoming in his political views supporting the acting Chief Minister O Panneerselvam. “There is actually no cause for celebration on both sides. Remember what the trial court judgement is and what it implies,” he posted on his Twitter page, reacting to the judgement. “I would like to see our acting CM go to his office today & set an example for all MLAs to commence work. People b4 politics. Now, Please ask the MLAs to get back to civilisation and start working,” he said in a series of tweets.

“The best valentine gift to the people of TN by the #SC..people can breathe normally n live without any fear,” tweeted actor and politician Khushbu Sundar. “As a citizen of Tamilnadu I am relieved n happy that my state is safe..a dark era which was threatening 2 spell a gloom of disaster is over. Late CM #AMMA will finally rest in peace.. (sic),” she said on her Twitter page.

Reacting to the judgement, queen of Tamil television soap opera Radhika Sarathkumar said, “Mega serials have serious competition (sic).”

“#TamilNadu #MiniMum guarantee #Justice,” read a pun intended post on actor Siddharth’s twitter page.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday convicted Sasikala along with two others in the controversial DA case, in which former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa was the prime accused. The judgement has ended Sasikala’s bid to become the chief minister of Tamil Nadu as the top court has ordered her to surrender immediately before the trial court in Bengaluru.

Sasikala will be sent to jail along with her two relatives, V N Sudhakaran and Elavarasi, to serve the four-year jail term with a fine Rs 10 crore each in the case as ordered by a trial court earlier.

