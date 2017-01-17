Sarath Kumar on Rajinikanth joining politics: Tamil Nadu should be ruled by a Tamilian

Sarath Kumar takes on Rajinikanth Sarath Kumar takes on Rajinikanth

Speaking at the 47th anniversary of the Thuglak magazine event, superstar Rajinikanth observed that he misses the Tamil magazine’s former editor Cho Ramaswamy at a time of “unusual political developments in the state”, following the passing of late chief minister Jayalalithaa. His statement was touted to be in reference to Sasikala taking the reins of AIADMK.

Taking exception to Rajinikanth’s statement, actor-politician Sarath Kumar slammed the Thalaivar, saying he is an “outsider” and should be careful about his comments on public platforms. He said there is “nothing unusual” about the state’s political situation even as he observed that the change of guard in the AIADMK party was a normal process following the death of Jayalalitha.

“Rajinikanth is a good friend, nice person and the biggest superstar. But if he starts a political party, I will be the first person to oppose it,” he said at the press meet held recently. “I have acted in hit films in Malayalam and Kannada. That doesn’t mean I can contest elections in Kerala or Karnataka. Everyone is entitled to live and do business anywhere in the country, but in Tamil Nadu, only a Tamilian should become the chief minister,” he said, which invariably refers to Rajinikanth’s roots in Karnataka.

More from the world of Entertainment:

Responding to another question, Sarath Kumar said: “We can’t take his comments seriously as he comments on the issues according to his convenience. He says something in Tamil Nadu and changes his position on the issue while speaking in Karnataka. That shouldn’t be the case. Only people who appreciate Tamil culture and feelings and work for the state are qualified to comment on the state’s political situation.”

Ethnocentric regional political parties have always opposed to the popular opinion of Rajinikanth joining active politics and taking the reins of the government. However, the Thalaivar has, for decades, avoided joining the politics despite how tempting and favourable the situation was.

In the 1996 elections, Rajinikanth played a very important role in politics. His strong criticism of the Jayalalithaa government, in which he famously said,”Even God can’t save Tamil Nadu if Jayalalithaa voted to power again,” had tilted that election in favour of the DMK party. Since then, both national and regional political parties have time and again tried to use Rajinikanth’s mass appeal in favour of their parties.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd