Santhosh Narayanan to score music for Rajinikanth’s next with Pa.Ranjith?

After wrapping up the shoot for director Shankar’s 2.0, superstar Rajinikanth is now all set to join the sets of Pa.Ranjith’s yet-to-be-titled film from the second week of this month. The latest buzz in the industry is Ranjith’s long-time associate, composer Santhosh Narayanan has been roped in for the film. However, an official announcement on the same is awaited.

If it is true, it will be Ranjith’s third collaboration with Santhosh. They both made their debut in the film industry with Attakathi in 2012 and worked again in 2014’s hit film Madras, starring Karthi. Santhosh also scored music for Ranjith’s blockbuster Kabali, which had the Thalaivar in the lead role. Remember, the adrenaline-pumping song, Neruppu Da? Santhosh has composed super hit songs for the films like Bairavaa, Kodi, Pizza, Soodhu Kavvum among others.

The filmmakers of Rajinikanth’s next are keeping the cards close to their chest. Speculations were recently rife that Thalaivar will be playing a gangster in the upcoming film, set in Mumbai. The reports suggested Rajinikanth’s role is based on the life of gangster Haji Mastan, who is touted to be the mentor of dreaded criminal Dawood Ibrahim. However, there is no official confirmation on this either.

Bollywood actor Vidya Balan is allegedly the front-runner to play the female lead in the film. The film will be bankrolled by Dhanush’s home production banner Wunderbar Films.

Rajinikanth’s, meanwhile, most-awaited film 2.0, which was earlier slated for a Diwali release this year, has been postponed to early next year. The filmmakers claimed that the delay is due to the post-production of the film, which is heavy on special effects.

