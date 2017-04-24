Sangili Bungili Kadhava Thorae: Kamal Haasan is impressed by this spooky trailer, so are we. Watch video

Sangili Bungili Kadhava Thorae trailer impress Kamal Haasan Sangili Bungili Kadhava Thorae trailer impress Kamal Haasan

It seems like the horror-comedy genre has become a favourite among Tamil filmmakers and the audience. Sangili Bungili Kadhava Thorae (Sangili Bungili Open the Door) is the upcoming horror film but going by the quirky title and the trailer, the film is unlikely to scare the living hell out of the audience. “This film is a complete family entertainer, you can enjoy this horror film with your kids,” promised director Atlee, who will be making his debut as a producer with this film.

The title of the film is taken from a song from filmmaker Raghava Lawrence’s horror comedy, Kanchana: Muni 2. The story of the film revolves around a haunted house and it recounts the sufferings of the occupants but in a comical way. There are a few moments in the trailer that can spook you, especially when Sri Divya asks Jiiva to look under the bed. Paranormal activities that appear to be funny in the beginning get quite serious towards the end of the trailer.

Sangili Bungili Kadhava Thorae is written and directed by Ike, a former assistant director who has worked with actor Kamal Haasan. He will be making his debut as a director with this film. He is also the grandson of legendary actor MR Radha. He assisted director Priyadarshan, before working with Kamal on Vishwaroopam.

Read | Kamal Haasan confirms hosting Bigg Boss Tamil, is all praise for Salman Khan

“I know almost everyone in the film. It looks good. I was especially concerned for Ike. I wanted him to deliver a good script and film but I am happy after watching the trailer,” Kamal said at the music release function of the film on Monday in Chennai. And he requested the filmmakers to play the trailer once again so that he can watch it with everyone at the function.

Sangili Bungili Kadhava Thorae is produced by Fox Star Studios along with Atlee’s home production banner A for Apple Productions. The film has a huge star cast, including Jiiva, Sri Divya, Soori, Radhika Sarathkumar, Radharavi, Thambi Ramaiah, Ilavarasu and Kovai Sarala.

The film has music from Vishal Chandrasekhar and is expected to hit the screens in May.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd