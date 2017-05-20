Sangamithra new poster: Jayam Ravi, Arya are battle ready, director Sundar C promises a better film than Baahubali. See photos

Sangamithra new posters featuring Jayam Ravi and Arya Sangamithra new posters featuring Jayam Ravi and Arya

The main cast and crew of Sangamithra, including director Sundar C, music composer AR Rahman, art director Sabu Cyril, actors Shruti Haasan, Jayam Ravi and Arya having a great time at the Cannes Film Festival 2017. The team launched the mega-budget film at prestigious the international platform on Wednesday and has created a lot of interest among the film lovers with the first look posters.

Ravi on Saturday released a new poster of the film revealing his warrior avatar. The posters that were released earlier showed Shruti as a warrior queen riding on a horse and Ravi captaining warships. Another picture that has surfaced online has revealed Arya’s warrior avatar too.

The film launch was a big hit as Sangamithra grabbed the main headlines across the international magazines at the Cannes Film Festival. According to producer Murali Ramaswamy of Sri Thenandal Films, many Hollywood studios have expressed their interest to co-produce the epic-film.

Sangamithra is another expensive film that will roll out from the south Indian film industry. It will be produced on a budget of Rs 250 crore. The filmmakers have promised that the film will be made on a never-seen-before scale. The film, set in the 8th century AD, will follow Sangamithra’s struggles and inspiring journey to save her kingdom. Shruti will be playing the title role, while the details of Ravi and Arya’s characters are still under the wraps.

Sundar, whose expertise lies in making commercial hits, said that his ambitious film will be grand on the scale and go beyond S S Rajamouli’s Baahubali franchise. “Bahubali took south Indian cinema to the national level. Sanghamitra will take it to the global league. That is what we are aiming at and that is why we are in Cannes to launch the film,” Sundar said on the sidelines of Cannes, according to PTI.

The film will be made into two parts and is expected to go on the floors soon. It will be made in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.

