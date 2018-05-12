Sandakozhi 2 trailer: Linguswamy-Vishal promise a commercial festival

Sandakozhi 2 trailer: The one minute trailer gives us a small introduction to the different characters in the story. Sandakozhi 2 trailer: The one minute trailer gives us a small introduction to the different characters in the story.

Sandakozhi was Vishal’s second film. While Chellamey had found favour, it was Sandakozhi that took Vishal to different heights. The 2005 film was a commercial success, giving Vishal some much needed leverage. And fifteen years later, Vishal and Linguswamy come together to give us a sequel. The trailer of Sandakozhi 2 was unveiled on Friday and the sequel seems to be in sync with the mood of its predecessor.

The one minute trailer gives us a small introduction to the different characters in the story. We meet Raj Kiran, the village head; Vishal — the commercial hero, Varalakshmi — the villainous vamp and Keerthy Suresh — the happy-go-lucky love interest. The film kicks off from the climax of its predecessor. “I haven’t started hitting. I have only been defensive,” proclaims Vishal. The characters seem to be textbook masala material, but let’s hope Linguswamy gives us the flavour he did with Sandakozhi. We get to see a bit of the rural milieu in the festival ambience of the film. But will we get a different cocktails of elements we now know by heart? We will have to wait and see.

Sandakozhi 2 is being produced by Vishal’s home production company Vishal Film Factory along with Pen Studios. The music has been composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja. Sandakozhi 2 will be Vishal’s 25th film. According to reports, the final schedule of shooting is currently underway in Karaikudi and Dindugul. The film is looking to hit the big screen in the second half of 2018. Vishal was last seen in the cybercrime drama Irumbuthirai directed by PS Mithran. The film has opened to positive reviews at the box office.

