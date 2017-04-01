Sana returns to Tamil cinema with Simbu’s Anbanavan Asaradhavan Adangadhavan

Sana Khaan will be sharing screen space with Simbu again. Sana Khaan will be sharing screen space with Simbu again.

Actor Sana Khaan made her debut as a leading lady in Tamil with actor Simbu’s 2008 film Silambattam. Now, she is all set to return to Kollywood with another Simbu-starrer, Anbanavan Asaradhavan Adangadhavan aka AAA. “Super excited for my new Tamil venture wth my fav @iam_str directed by @Adhikravi #AAA still frm my 1st movie with STR #2008 #nostalgic (sic),” she wrote on her Twitter page confirming the news. Her announcement comes amid media reports that suggested that Bollywood actor Neetu Chandra has been confirmed to play one of the leading ladies in AAA.

Reports claim that it was Simbu’s idea to cast Sana as the third leading lady in his upcoming film. Sana will be playing the role of a gangster and will sport two different looks in the film. It is heard that she will be joining the sets of AAA in Bangkok from the first week of April.

The shooting for AAA, which is one of the most-anticipated Tamil films this year, is going on at a steady pace. Simbu will be playing three different roles in the movie and the makers have already managed to capture the imaginations of the audience by revealing the looks of his two characters, while the third one is still kept under wraps.

Super excited for my new Tamil venture wth my fav @iam_str ✌🏻directed by @Adhikravi #AAA 👏🏻still frm my 1st movie with STR #2008 #nostalgic pic.twitter.com/Kj6YVJiBQt — Sana Khaan (@sanaak21) March 30, 2017

Simbu gained a lot of weight to play the role of a 62-year-old called Ashwin Thatha, which has a strong resemblance to superstar Rajinikanth. His second character, Madura Michael, reminds the audience of young T Rajendar, the actor’s star father. Simbu will lose weight once again to play a younger role in the film.

Ashwin Thatha’s character will be seen romancing Tamannaah’s character, Shriya Saran will play the love interest of Madura Michael and Sana will be paired opposite Simbu’s third character. Recently, Simbu also revealed that in fact, he plays four different roles in the film and director Adhik Ravichandran has no plans of revealing the actor’s fourth character until the release of the film.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd