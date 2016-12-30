Samantha says Vijay’s Theri made her really proud in 2016

Theri is one of the biggest blockbusters in 2016 Theri is one of the biggest blockbusters in 2016

South Indian actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu took questions from fans on Twitter and answered about good and bad things that happened in her professional and personal life in 2016. She was quite candid during the chat and even confirmed a rumour about her boyfriend and her plans for 2017.

Responding to a question about the moment that made her proud in the year that went by, Samantha said the success of her film Theri and A AA made her feel a bit taller for a few days. “I was 6 feet tall for a few days post the release of Theri and Aa..aa,” she posted on her Twitter page.

Theri, starring Vijay and Samantha in the lead roles, was a surprise hit of 2016, which raked in about Rs 150 crore in worldwide theatrical collections, emerging as one of the biggest hits of the south Indian film industry. The film, directed by Atlee, released to mixed reviews from the audience and critics. But that didn’t stop the film from giving Kollywood its first biggest box office hit in 2016. The Telugu family entertainer A AA opened to mostly good reviews from the media and also become a box office hit.

Samantha has signed a few interesting projects already, which will hit the screens next year. When she was asked about what are her plans for 2017, she said she will be taking big risks on her work front and teaming up with good friends. She is currently shooting for two Tamil films, Irumbu Thirai and Aneethi Kathaigal.

Revealing a secret about her boyfriend, she said that it is true that Naga Chaitanya is afraid of watching horror films. “Ha ha you heard true .. he hates it.. I don’t mind watching,” she posted on Twitter.

Next year will also be a special year for the Theri star as she will be getting engaged to her long-time sweetheart, actor Chaitanya. The couple, who has been dating since 2009, is expected to tie the knot by the end of 2017.

