Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s emotional message on Ye Maaya Chesave completing 7 years, is beyond sweet

Samantha met Naga Chaitanya on the sets of Ye Maaya Chesave. Samantha met Naga Chaitanya on the sets of Ye Maaya Chesave.

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu has written a heartfelt note as her debut Telugu film Ye Maaya Chesave opened in theatres on this day seven years ago. She said that she is in a happy space right now and it took seven for her to get there, calling it a a very difficult thing to achieve.

“It’s been 7 years and I am in a talking mood. So like any rags to riches story, I have had my fair share of hardships, insecurities, failure, rejection, pain, sadness, success, fame and wealth. But that does not mean I became happier as I became more successful. Oh happiness isn’t so simple,” she said in a statement that she shared on her Twitter page.

“It took me only 7 years (pun intended) to understand how to crack the art of normalcy.. understand that ‘if I don’t shoot every single day of the year I am not a failure,’ ‘that people who abuse me on social media spend less time thinking about me than I about them,’ ‘that I will not have a heart attack and die everytime there is a problem,’ ‘that there always is a next time,’ and most importantly, ‘your story is a success only when you make other people a part of it,” she said.

The seventh anniversary of her first film is very special as earlier this year, she got engaged to her Ye Maaya Chesave co-star Naga Chaitanya. It was on the sets of the critically acclaimed 2010 romantic drama, directed by Gautham Menon, that Samantha met Chaitanya and the two instantly hit it off. Since then they were rumoured to be dating each other but made their relationship public only recently. The film was also simultaneously made in Tamil as Vinnaithandi Varuvaya, with Trisha and Simbu in the lead roles.

Also read | Naga Chaitanya, Samantha Ruth Prabhu engaged: Nagarjuna says my mother is my daughter now

“I guess what I am trying to say is… what I have learnt in this time is that all the fame, all the wealth and all the success does not necessarily mean all the happiness. The greatest blessing cinema has offered me has been the people it has introduced into my life. People who have influenced my entire being. And it gave me your love, love that I hung onto dearly and desperately in hard times… and fondly and gratefully on sunny days. Thank you so very much. Will keep loving you all back all my life,” Samantha said.

In January, Samantha got engaged to her longtime sweetheart Naga Chaitanya, at a star-studded private ceremony in Hyderabad. The famous onscreen couple is expected to tie the knot later this year.

Also read | Naga Chaitanya on engagement with Samantha: ‘An unforgettable night’. Watch video

On the work front, Samantha has quite an interesting line up of movies in the making. She is currently shooting for Vijay Sethupathi’s film directed by Thiagarajan Kumararaja. She is also playing the female lead in Irumbu Thirai, opposite Vishal. And she is also one of the leading ladies in actor Vijay’s upcoming film, directed by Atlee.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd