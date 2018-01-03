Super Deluxe: Samantha Akkineni as Vaembu is absolutely kickass

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Samantha Ruth Prabhu

There are few directors who garner incredible fame with just one film. But it isn’t surprising if your first film is a National Award-winning film. Thiagarajan Kumararaja who shot to fame with his debut film Aaranya Kaandam is now working on his second film Super Deluxe. The director has now revealed Samantha Akkineni’s look from the film and it shows Sam in an avatar we have never seen before. Dressed in a shirt and skirt, Samantha is seen holding a butcher knife aiming to sever the head of a man. Looking positively anxious, the actress is seen taking her time before she goes in for the kill. It is an exciting makeover for Samantha who Kollywood has known as the cute, girl-next-door for long now. Tweeting the promo out, Thiagaran also revealed the name of Samantha’s character to be ‘Vaembu’ which translates to Neem in Tamil. If Aaranya Kaandam is any example, Samantha’s role is bound to be sensational. After all remember Yasmin Ponappa’s character Subbu?

Super Deluxe also stars another talent powerhouse, Vijay Sethupathi, whose first look created quite the rage. The versatile actor is playing a transgender in the film named ‘Shilpa’. Dressed in red saree, Vijay Sethupathi looked unrecognizably stunning as Shilpa.

The film is also said to have Mollywood star Fahadh Faasil, Gayathrie and director Mysskin in pivotal roles. Super Deluxe also has three directors as co-writers — Mysskin, Nalan Kumarasamy and Neelan Shankar. With so many unique names coming together for a project, the buzz around the film is phenomenal despite the long production time. The film will have music by Yuvan Shankar Raja and has cinematography by PS Vinod and Nirav Shah.

