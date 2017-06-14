Samantha Ruth Prabhu to start shooting with Sivakarthikeyan from June 16

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Sivakarthikeyan to star in Ponram’s film Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Sivakarthikeyan to star in Ponram’s film

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Sivakarthikeyan will start shooting for an untitled rural film from this Friday. The actors will be sharing the screen space for the first time in the film, which will be helmed by director Ponram. The month-long first schedule of the film will begin on June 16 and the film will be majorly shot in and around Tenkasi in Tamil Nadu.

In preparation for her role, Samantha had been training in Silambam, Tamil Nadu’s weapon-based ancient art form. The film is said to be a romantic-comedy which is Ponram’s forte. Interestingly, Samantha is also playing the female lead in upcoming Ram Charan film, Rangasthalam 1985, which is also set in a rural backdrop.

Comedian Soori is also part of the project. The film is Ponram’s third collaboration with Sivakarthikeyan and Soori. The trio had previously delivered box office hits like Varuthapadatha Valibar Sangam and Rajini Murugan. The film will be bankrolled by 24AM Studios. It is also producing Sivakarthikeyan’s upcoming film Velaikkaran, which has Nayanthara as the female lead.

Sivakarthikeyan on Wednesday began dubbing for his portions in Velaikkaran, which is directed by Mohan Raja. The makers of Velaikkaran had earlier announced that it will hit the screens during the Ganesh Chaturthi festival. But, later they pushed the release date to September targeting Pooja holidays. Reportedly, the trade persuaded the producers to postpone the release, as Sivakarthikeyan’s Remo, which released in September last year, emerged as a winner at the box office despite mixed reviews, thanks to the long holiday weekend.

Samantha is also shooting for Raju Gari Gadhi 2, a horror comedy, in which she reportedly plays a ghost. She is working with National Award winning filmmaker Thiagarajan Kumararaja’s Aneethi Kathaigal. And she is also a part of Savitri’s biopic, Mahanati.

