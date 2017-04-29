Samantha Ruth Prabhu to show her Silambam skills in Sivakarthikeyan’s next

Samantha will share screen space with Sivakarthikeyan. Samantha will share screen space with Sivakarthikeyan.

Days after a video showing Samantha Ruth Prabhu practising Silambam went viral on social media, it has now been revealed that she has been training in the traditional form of martial arts for an upcoming Tamil film, in which she will share screen space with actor Sivakarthikeyan for the first time. Silambam is Tamil Nadu’s weapon-based ancient art form and Samantha will be showing off her Silambam skills in the untitled flick, which will be directed by Ponram.

Meanwhile, the project marks Ponram’s third collaboration with Sivakarthikeyan after blockbusters like Rajini Murugan and Varuthapadatha Valibar Sangam. The director is known for doing comedy films set in the rural backdrop. It is interesting that Samantha is also playing the lead role in Telugu film, starring Ram Charan Teja, which is also set in a rural backdrop. The shooting of the film is yet to start and the filmmakers are not willing to share any details on the project. The film will go on floors on July 16.

Read | Samantha Ruth Prabhu celebrates her birthday by watching Baahubali 2. See pics

The film will be bankrolled by 24AM Studios. It is also producing Sivakarthikeyan’s upcoming film Velaikkaran, which has Nayanthara as the female lead. The film is directed by Mohan Raja and is said to give the actor a new dimension. Recently, the makers of Velaikkaran announced that the film, which was earlier expected to release during the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, will now hit the screens during the Pooja holidays.

The film also stars Prakash Raj, Sneha, Rohini, RJ Balaji, Thambi Ramaiah, Yogi Babu, and Sathish. It also marks the Tamil debut of Malayalam A-lister Fahadh Faasil.

Because I like a challenge 😊 #newhobby #silambam . Can’t wait to get better at this . #love… http://t.co/J8KVohy9vU — Samantha Ruth Prabhu (@Samanthaprabhu2) April 20, 2017

Samantha, meanwhile, turned 30 on Friday and she celebrated the occasion by watching director SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali: The Conclusion. On the work front, besides Ram Charan Teja film, which is tentatively titled RC11, she is also shooting for Raju Gari Gadhi 2, a horror comedy, in which she reportedly plays a ghost. In Tamil, she is working with National Award winning filmmaker Thiagarajan Kumararaja’s Aneethi Kathaigal. And she is also part of Savitri’s biopic.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd