Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Sivakarthikeyan movie also has Simran playing pivotal role

Sivakarthikeyan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s film goes on floors Sivakarthikeyan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s film goes on floors

Director Ponram started shooting his next film, starring Sivakarthikeyan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in lead roles, on Friday. The project was officially launched with a customary pooja. Except for Samantha, all other members of the main star cast were in attendance.

Director Ponram has put together a solid star cast for his third outing with Sivakarthikeyan after delivering blockbusters like Varuthapadatha Valibar Sangam and Rajini Murugan. The director has roped in veteran actors like Simran, Napoleon, Lal to play pivotal roles in the film. The film also has a promising team of comedians, including Soori, ‘Motta’ Rajendran, Yogi Babu and Manobala.

Composer Imman will score tunes for the untitled film, which is touted to be a romantic comedy. The movie, which is bankrolled by 24AM Studios, will be majorly shot in and around Tenkasi. The filmmakers are aiming to release it in Summer 2018.

Samantha, who is also shooting for Ilayathalapathy Vijay’s upcoming untitled film, will join the sets of Ponram directional soon for a month-long schedule. She had been training in Tamil Nadu’s traditional martial arts form Silambam for her role in the film, in which she will romance Sivakarthikeyan for the first time in her career.

Wit all ur wishes my nxt film begins today🙏Happy to join again wit @ponramVVS team after #VVS & #RM 😊Hope we wil entertain u to d max👍😊#SK12 pic.twitter.com/PgQjXIU1tY — Sivakarthikeyan (@Siva_Kartikeyan) June 16, 2017

Sivakarthikeyan, meanwhile, has already started dubbing for his upcoming film Velaikkaran, which is directed by Mohan Raja. Velaikkaran is said to have a strong social message and is expected to show Sivakarthikeyan in a new avatar, who so far only thrived on comedy and romance. The film, which has Nayanthara as the female lead, will hit the screens in September, targeting Pooja holidays.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd