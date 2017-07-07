Samantha Ruth Prabhu begins shoot for untitled Sivakarthikeyan project before a 40-day long honeymoon break. See photo

Samantha Ruth Prabhu starts shooting for the untitled Ponram directorial also starring Sivakarthikeyan. Samantha Ruth Prabhu starts shooting for the untitled Ponram directorial also starring Sivakarthikeyan.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is racing through many films in a short period of time. From working in the bilingual biopic of veteran actor Savitra, to being a part of Vijay’s upcoming film Mersal, she is juggling many projects, and this untitled Sivakarthikeyan project produced by 24am Studios is one of them. Directed by Varutha Padatha Valibar Sanam director Ponram, the music for this film is composed by Imman. The cast and crew were all smiles as they posed for a picture before the shoot began.

Samantha will also be seen in Raju Gari Gadhi 2 alongside her to be father in law, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Irumbu Thirai opposite Vishal, Aneethi Kathaigal alongside Vijay Sethupathi and Malayalam star Fahadh Faasil. She is also a part of Ram Charan starrer, Rangasthalam 1985.

The actor is set to tie the knot with her fiance Naga Chaitanya on October 6. Both the stars are wrapping up their commitments to be able to concentrate on their wedding. According to sources quoted by Deccan Chronicle, it looks like the young couple will be taking off after wedding for a 40-day long honeymoon. “Both of them love travelling and leave no opportunity to explore new places. After checking several options, they finally zeroed in on a place,” the source said and added, “We are so excited for them! I can’t reveal that! They have a long itinerary in place. They are going on a holiday for around 40 days, but it’s possible they extend it to two months. As much as they want time together, they respect their work commitments too.”

There was buzz that the two will be visitng New York to relive their days from the time they shot Ye Maaya Chesave. From their first film in Tollywood together, to now, the two have come a long way. It looks like the two are ready to paint the city red with their memories. We cannot wait to see how their wedding shapes up.

The ceremony is expected to be held at a beautiful spot in Goa with close friends and family in attendance.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd