Samantha Akkineni wraps up Sivakarthikeyan’s Seema Raja

Samantha Akkineni has finished shooting for her portions in the upcoming film Seema Raja which also stars Sivakarthikeyan. Taking to Twitter, the actor thanked the team for bringing out the best in her. “And it’s a wrap for me on #SeemaRaja. It’s only March and the year has offered so much already. Grateful and happy !! #2018 Thank you to my wonderful team 24AM Studios, Sivakarthikeyan and Ponram for being the best,” Samantha tweeted.

In response to her tweet, the film’s male lead Sivakarthikeyan has said that he is eager to watch Samantha’s Silambattam skills on the big screen. “Thank you Samantha! Happy working with u & waiting to see ur Silambattam on screen with audience #SeemaRaja,” he tweeted. A video of Samantha practising the Silambam had gone viral last year and now we know which film Samantha will be flaunting her Silambam skills! This is the first time Sivakarthikeyan and Samantha are being paired against each other. Touted to be a rural flick, Samantha will be playing a village belle. The film is being helmed by Ponram who has earlier directed Sivakarthikeyan Varutha Padatha Valibar Sangam and Rajinimurugan.

And it’s a wrap for me on #SeemaRaja 💃💃💃 It’s only March and the year has offered so much already . Grateful😊 and happy !! #2018💪💪 Thankyou to my wonderful team @24AMSTUDIOS @Siva_Kartikeyan 😍😍for being the best @ponramVVS — Samantha Akkineni (@Samanthaprabhu2) March 10, 2018

Thank u @Samanthaprabhu2 😊 Happy working wit u & waiting to see ur Silambattam on screen wit audience 😊😊#SeemaRaja http://t.co/7RdEXeZmQx — Sivakarthikeyan (@Siva_Kartikeyan) March 10, 2018

Samantha has quite a number of projects that are ready to hit the big screen. She has Rangsthalam with Ram Charan that is expected to release on March 30. Samantha also has Irumbu Thirai with Vishal that is expected to release as soon as the strike gets over. The Mersal beauty will be shooting for the Tamil remake of the Kannada hit U-Turn. Apart from this, she also Super Deluxe with Vijay Sethupathi.

