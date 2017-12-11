Samantha Akkineni to star in Tamil remake of Kannada hit U-Turn

Samantha to star in U-Turn remake Samantha to star in U-Turn remake

Tollywood star Samantha Akkineni will be playing the lead role in the Tamil remake of Kannada blockbuster film U-Turn, which had Shraddha Srinath as the protagonist. Director Pawan Kumar, who directed the original Kannada film, will also helm the remake.

Pawan has established himself as a bankable filmmaker in the Kannada film industry by delivering back to back hits. He made his directorial debut with Lifeu Ishtene, which brought him the much-needed recognition from the media and fans. He further cemented his position in the industry with Lucia, which was also the first crowdfunded film in Kannada. The 2013 psychological thriller was also a big hit in the film festival circuit and at the box office.

Pawan’s winning streak continued with U-Turn. The film follows an investigation led by a female journalist relating to an accident-prone junction, where people die when they try to violate traffic rules. It was a career-defining film for Shraddha.

After watching the film, Samantha decided to remake the film in Tamil. The shooting of the untitled flick will start from January 2018.

Samantha is currently shooting for her upcoming Tamil film, which is directed by Ponram. Billed as a romantic flick, the film is set in a rural backdrop and has Sivakarthikeyan in the lead role. Interestingly she also plays the female lead in Tollywood star Ram Charan’s period drama Rangasthalam, which is also a village-based film.

Samantha is also part of several interesting films including bilingual Mahanati. She was last seen in Vijay’s Mersal, which became one of the highest grossing Tamil films this year.

