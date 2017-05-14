Salman Khan was better than Amitabh Bachchan in Bigg Boss: Kamal Haasan

Kamal Haasan will make his small screen debut with Bigg Boss Tamil Kamal Haasan will make his small screen debut with Bigg Boss Tamil

At 62, actor Kamal Haasan is seemingly in the process of redefining his stardom. He is very vocal about his political views, mostly critical and he will be soon making his small screen debut with a reality show. He is currently finishing some patchwork for his next film Vishwaroopam 2 while also promoting his upcoming television show.

The actor said while preparing for the show, that he watched the Hindi version of Bigg Boss, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan and Salman Khan. “I saw both Amitji and Salman Khan hosting the show. I liked Salman’s version better because there is an honest approach to it. I’m trying to do something similar, but different,” Kamal told The Hindu.

Bigg Boss was hosted by celebrities like Amitabh, Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi in the past. But ever since Bollywood superstar Salman Khan took over a couple of seasons back, there has been no looking back as he has now become the face of the reality show. Bigg Boss also has its Kannada version and actor Sudeep has been its part ever since its first season aired in 2013.

Kamal is very confident about his forthcoming television debut suggesting that playing a TV host for him is like taking a new journey on a familiar terrain. Talking about director SS Rajamouli’s blockbuster Baahubali: The Conclusion, Kamal said that the film was a right step in the right direction but he also suggested that Indian cinema is still miles away from beating Hollywood. “It’s the best thing that could have happened to the film industry, financially speaking. They’ve worked hard for it. But when they say that we can beat Hollywood, I’d say hold your horses. That’s because these are CG (computer graphics) horses,” he opined.

The Vishwaroopam actor thinks that the Baahubali franchise succeeded because the makers of the two-part epic series believed in it. “I wanted to do Panchanthanthiram Part-2 even while the film was being made. What’s good about Baahubali is that they believed in it. The people who made Anbe Sivam and Panchathanthiram did not believe in it at that moment like the makers of Baahubali believed in it now. They could have been pushed further,” he added.

The first season of Kamal’s Bigg Boss show will begin airing on Vijay TV from June 18. The makers of the reality show have constructed a posh house worth Rs 1 crore at EVP theme park. The show runners are also in the process of shortlisting 15 contestants for the season.

Kamal has assured his fans that he will release his long-delayed film Vishwaroopam 2 this year and he is also expected to resume shooting for Sabaash Naidu soon.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd