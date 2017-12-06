Sakka Podu Podu Raja audio launch: LIVE UPDATES

Simbu and Dhanush lend support to Santhanam at Sakka Podu Podu Raja audio launch. Simbu and Dhanush lend support to Santhanam at Sakka Podu Podu Raja audio launch.

In a much-anticipated event, the music album of Santhanam’s Sakka Podu Podu Raja is about to be launched at an event in Chennai. The film marks the debut of Simbu aka STR as a music composer. Also, the album will be launched by Dhanush. The event also assumes more significance as Simbu who has been embroiled in controversies is set to address all allegations today at the event.

7:55 pm: The first song has been sung by Anirudh. The name of the song is “Kalaku Machan”. It features five dance choreographers.

7:49 pm: VTV Ganesh adds, “The star of today’s event is Simbu. He completed 5 tunes within 15-20 days.”

7:47 pm: VTV Ganesh says, “When we started the film, I told Santhanam that while the script is good but we need good music. Just as ARR’s music changed VTV. Simbu’s songs have done the same for Sakka Podu Podu Raja.”

7:43 pm: “If audio launches need to be a hit, they call a Hollywood star. We have a Hollywood star with us – Dhanush,” says Santhanam.

7:37 pm: STR, Santhanam and Dhanush have arrived at the venue.

7 pm: As the event is slated to begin at 7 pm, Santhanam’s fans have given the area the feel of a festival with chants praising the comedian echoing in the air.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd