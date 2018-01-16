When Sachin Tendulkar didn’t recognise Chiyaan Vikram

Chiyaan Vikram revealed a fan boy encounter with Sachin Tendulkar. Chiyaan Vikram revealed a fan boy encounter with Sachin Tendulkar.

Actor Vikram was in Kochi recently to promote his latest film Sketch, which released last Friday. While talking to a news channel, the actor revealed a fanboy encounter with cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar.

When Vikram took a flight to Chennai from Mumbai, his co-passenger was none other than Sachin. But then something unimagined happened. Sachin didn’t recognise Vikram. Being a top star in the South Indian film industry, having won a National Award and done a few films in Hindi, it’s only fair Vikram felt embarrassed when Sachin didn’t recognise him.

“Then someone walked up to me and sat near me. It was Sachin! I was wonderstruck and just uttered ‘Oh my god’. He turned to me and said ‘hi’. All I could say was ‘sorry sir’. I was embarrassed. I was also disappointed that he did not recognize me,” the actor told Manorama News.

Vikram said that he told he was sad that he didn’t know of him. I asked him why he was not aware of my existence. He said he did not watch Indian movies. He watches foreign movies once in a while,” revealed the Sammy star.

During the two-hour flight, Vikram said he and Sachin talked mostly about their sons.

Vikram’s son Dhruv will be making his acting debut soon with Varma, the Tamil remake of Telugu hit Arjun Reddy.

Vikram also has interesting movies in the pipeline, which will hit the cinemas this year. He is shooting for Saamy 2 with director Hari. And his upcoming epigone thriller Dhruva Natchathiram, helmed by director Gautham Menon, is also gearing up for the release.

Recently, Vikram announced Mahavir Karna, a mythological film based on epic Mahabharata. The film will be directed by RS Vimal with an estimated budget of Rs 300 crore in Hindi.

