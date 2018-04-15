Vijay had plans to enter politics before Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan: SA Chandrasekhar

SA Chandrasekhar said the fan clubs of Vijay were asked to carry out social welfare activities as part of efforts to set the stage for Vijay’s entry. SA Chandrasekhar said the fan clubs of Vijay were asked to carry out social welfare activities as part of efforts to set the stage for Vijay’s entry.

Filmmaker-actor SA Chandrasekhar threw some light on the political aspirations of his superstar son Ilayathalapathy Vijay. He said the Mersal star had plans to enter politics much before twin pillars of Tamil cinema Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan took the plunge.

“If you ask me, now, given the current situation, two of Vijay’s seniors, Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan have entered politics. So, if Vijay also jumps into this, people will not be satisfied. They will be pissed off and will ask why are stars venturing into politics. I feel that the Tamil people might get angry because of this,” Chandrasekhar said in an interview with Behindwoods.

He also said the fan clubs of Vijay were asked to carry out social welfare activities as part of efforts to set the stage for Vijay’s entry.

It has been a tradition of sorts for the stars who nurture political ambitions to enlist the services of their fan clubs to lay the groundwork for their entry. Kamal had turned his fan clubs into welfare association and even Rajinikanth is also running an enrolment drive through his fan clubs across Tamil Nadu under the umbrella of Rajini Makkal Mandram.

“As a father, I wanted him to come into politics, a few years back, and we worked towards that. I again repeat, these intentions were there, before Rajini and Kamal announced their entries, but not now,” Chandrasekhar added.

Vijay is currently part of director AR Murugadoss’s next project. The shooting of the film has been stopped due to the ongoing protest in the Tamil film industry.

