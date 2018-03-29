The Tamil trailer of Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool leaves us wanting more

Deadpool 2 hits screens on May 18, 2018. Deadpool 2 hits screens on May 18, 2018.

The Hindi trailer of Ryan Reynolds’ superhero film Deadpool 2 was a big hit on the internet when it came out earlier this week. It had everyone in splits for its hilarious Hindi jokes that sounded so original. Adding to the excitement, the makers on Thursday dropped the Tamil trailer. It is filled with punch-lines inspired by hit massy dialogues of Tamil superstars.

The writers for the Hindi version tried to stay close to the original and still managed to produce desi jokes. Of course, with a few references to the government’s pet project Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and Bollywood blockbusters such as Dangal, Sultan and Baahubali. And the writers knocked the ball out of the park with lines such as “Nikal gaya naada, to phisal gaya pajama.”

However, writers for the Tamil version have heavily drawn on the hit one-liners from yet-to-release films to films that came out more than 10 years ago. In fact, movie buffs can play spot the inspiration-behind-this-dialogue in almost every scene that plays out in the trailer.

“Vengayin mavan othaila nikka,” a direct lift from Superstar Rajinikanth’s Kaala.

Watch Deadpool 2 Tamil trailer here:

“Enkitta vechikadhanee sollaliya, unga amma? (Didn’t your mother never tell you to never mess with me?) The way it’s put in Tamil is inspired by Kamal Haasan’s underhand cuss word that he throws at Jyothika’s aggressive husband in a scene in Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu

Dhanush’s punch-line from Enai Noki Paayum Thota has also inspired a line in Deadpool 2. “Erangi adikkanam.” And “10 Enradhukulla” line may be lifted from Vikram’s movie of the same name or Vijay’s Kaththi. Remember, Vijay says the exact lines at the end of what is now popularly known as the ‘coin fight’?

And it’s just a trailer. It looks like the audience will only be left with a huge pile of too familiar one-liners and cliche-laden rhymes that are already being overused by the Tamil film industry.

Due to the writers’ obsession to improvise on the popular punch-lines to make the film more familiar thus more appealing to the Tamil audience, the writing doesn’t really reflect the true reactions and emotions of the characters. For instance, when time-traveling supervillain Cable is introduced in the original trailer, Deadpool is shown and heard expressing surprise and shock “What in the f**ksickle is this?”. In Hindi, Deadpool says, “Maushi chi, ab yeh kaun hai?”. The Tamil Deadpool, however, says something that is meant to be a joke but falls flat. It also doesn’t convey the surprise or shock of the character.

That said, you may find the trailer of Deadpool 2’s Tamil version funny if you watch it without thinking too much. You even may find it funnier, if you see it through the prism of a parody of Tamil cinema. And why not? One of the traits of English Deadpool is his penchant to make fun of others, especially Hollywood blockbusters.

